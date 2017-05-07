Orioles, Bundy hold off White Sox

BALTIMORE -- The combination of power and strong starting pitching helped the Baltimore Orioles to a third consecutive victory Saturday night.

Trey Mancini and Manny Machado homered, and Dylan Bundy gave Baltimore another solid start as the Orioles scored a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Mancini hit a two-run homer and added an RBI double as part of a 2-for-3 night. Machado (2-for-4) belted a solo homer as the Orioles (19-10) took an early lead and never trailed.

Power has been the calling card for the Orioles over the last few seasons. These two homers give Baltimore 36 in the first 29 games, and the rookie Manicini has six of them along with 17 RBIs.

"I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I'm here and contributing to the team," Mancini said. "That's all I want to do every day when I get to the park is in some way contribute to a win and just try to do everything right and as well and play as hard as I can."

Bundy (5-1) retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before giving up two runs in the fifth and a Cody Asche solo homer in the sixth. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits over six innings and left with a 6-3 lead.

Bundy said that he actually was struggling at times but worked well with catcher Caleb Joseph to do enough to get by.

"I really didn't have much of a curveball or slider today until that last inning," Bundy said. "I didn't have my curveball all game. Just trying to grind as much as we could and get outs."

The Orioles gave Bundy an early edge thanks to four runs in the first two innings but the White Sox (15-14) rallied from a pair of four-run deficits and made it close later on.

The big hit for Chicago came when Jose Abreu lined a two-run homer off Mychal Givens in the eighth to make it 6-5.

"(The) guys kept battling," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "They had really good at-bats middle and late. By the end of the day, we had the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning despite everything that had transpired in the game."

Darren O'Day retired the side in order in the ninth as the Orioles are rotating closers with Zach Britton returning to the disabled list. O'Day earned his second save this season.

Chicago starter Dylan Covey (0-3) allowed all six runs, coming on 10 hits in four-plus innings and struggling the entire time.

The Orioles took a quick 3-0 lead, batting around with five hits in the first inning, after a 43-minute rain delay at the start of the game.

Covey balked in a run with the bases loaded, and Mark Trumbo made it 2-0 with an infield single followed by a Mancini RBI double.

The Orioles made it 4-0 when Machado lined a solo homer to left-center field with two outs in the second.

The White Sox cut the lead to 4-2 in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Melky Cabrera followed by a Leury Garcia RBI single.

But the Orioles answered in the bottom of the fifth when Mancini hit a two-run homer that ended Covey's night and gave Baltimore a 6-2 lead.

Covey now has allowed seven home runs in 25 innings during his five starts this season. His ERA now stands at 8.28.

"I have to avoid the long ball," Covey said. "It's been my Kryptonite."

NOTES: The Orioles placed LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) back on the disabled list (retroactive to May 5). He had an MRI, which turned out pretty much the same as before, and now will see a doctor in Los Angeles on Monday. Baltimore also placed RHP Gabriel Ynoa (sore hamstring) on the disabled list and recalled RHP Alec Asher and RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Norfolk. ... 3B Todd Frazier returned for the White Sox after missing the last two games with back tightness. He went 0-for-4 and made a diving catch in the third inning.