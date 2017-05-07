Tillman makes season debut as Orioles sweep White Sox

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles managed to stay near the top of the American League East standings without ace pitcher Chris Tillman in the rotation.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander returned Sunday against the Chicago White Sox and showed he is ready to make an impact. Tillman gave up three hits in five innings in his season debut and the Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox with a 4-0 victory.

The Orioles extended their winning streak to four games heading into the regional rivalry with the Washington Nationals on Monday. Baltimore opened the season 20-10 for the first time since 2005.

The White Sox (15-15) closed out a 10-game road trip with a 4-6 record. It was the Orioles' first three-game home sweep of Chicago since 1999.

"We were fortunate," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "We had some flares fall in. Some things that seem to have been not happening, and we took advantage of them. We didn't do a whole lot after the first couple innings, but the pitching made it stand up."

Tillman (1-0) opened the season on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. He walked the first two batters he faced on nine pitches before settling down and finishing with four strikeouts and three walks on 93 pitches.

"I felt pretty good today," Tillman said. "If my offspeed wasn't so good, I probably would have thrown more fastballs. That's why I threw so much offspeed, but I felt really good with that and I had a pretty good feel. I decided to go with it until they showed me I shouldn't be throwing it any more."

Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard had three hits apiece for Baltimore.

Alec Asher threw 3 1/3 innings of relief that set up Brad Brach's seventh save of the season for the Orioles.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the third inning after yelling at home plate umpire Paul Emmel from the dugout. Renteria declined to elaborate on the reason for the ejection after the game but was willing to discuss his team's lack of production against the Orioles' pitching.

"I think they were able to put some runs on the board, they were able to minimize things on the opposite side with pitching," Renteria said. "We need to play a little cleaner baseball. I think we have been for the most part all season long playing really good baseball. Very clean."

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (2-5) entered the game having won his previous two starts with a 0.64 ERA. However, he struggled with his command and the Orioles took advantage with some timely singles.

Quintana allowed four runs and nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

"It was a battle for the first three innings," Quintana said. "I tried to get quick outs to stay in the game a little longer. It was a tough day for me. I just have to get ready for the next one."

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Chris Davis and a single by Mancini. Baltimore caught a break call when Mark Trumbo was ruled safe at first after a manager's challenge that helped extend the inning.

Baltimore boosted the margin to 4-0 against Quintana on two RBI singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado in the second. Chicago left 11 runners on base.

NOTES: Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop was out for the second straight game after being hit on the right wrist with a pitch on Friday night. "I'm hoping he's back (Monday), but he's still got some soreness there. Swelling is managing better," manager Buck Showalter said. ... White Sox SS Tim Anderson was out of the lineup after "someone close to him passed," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. ... Baltimore RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Chris Tillman on the 25-man roster. ... Baltimore C Francisco Pena, who had two hits, left the game in the eighth when he cramped during the pre-inning warmup.