Preview: White Sox at Phillies

The Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are both out of the postseason race, but the players on the field still have things to prove. The young Phillies will try to impress the front office while Chicago's veterans search for positive momentum heading to the offseason when Philadelphia hosts the White Sox in the opener of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday.

The Phillies began remaking their roster last season and have gotten strong returns from several young players, with center fielder Odubel Herrera and first baseman Tommy Joseph standing out of late. Herrera, 24, is 9-for-18 with six runs scored and four extra-base hits in the last four games while Joseph, 25, is 8-for-17 with a pair of homers and six runs scored in the last five contests. Chicago has some intriguing young players as well - led by shortstop Tim Anderson - but leans on veterans like Melky Cabrera, Justin Morneau, Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu to move an offense that managed three or fewer runs in five of the last six games. The White Sox skew older than the Phillies in the rotation as well and 34-year-old James Shields, who gets the start Tuesday, is hoping a strong finish can erase some of the sting from the worst season of his career.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (5-17, 5.84 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jake Thompson (2-5, 5.64)

Shields is 3-10 with a 6.94 ERA in 19 starts since joining Chicago in a trade from the San Diego Padres and is winless in his last nine outings. The California native has been better of late, with quality starts in three of his last four turns, and held Cleveland to one run in six innings last time out without factoring in the decision. Shields lost to Philadelphia on Aug. 24, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Thompson is trying to lock up a spot in next season's rotation and surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts. The 22-year-old Texan snapped a five-start winless streak by holding Pittsburgh to two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings on Wednesday. Thompson's run of strong starts began after a disastrous outing in Chicago, when the White Sox knocked him around for seven runs on eight hits and four walks on Aug. 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis homered four times in the last eight games to reach 20 on the season.

2. Frazier is 7-for-15 with four RBIs in the last four games, lifting his batting average to .221.

3. Philadelphia rookie LHP Joely Rodriguez has yet to allow a hit in five major-league appearances.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, White Sox 2