Herrera powers Phillies past White Sox

PHILADELPHIA -- Odubel Herrera is a streaky hitter, someone who can lose his swing and his composure at the plate for long stretches.

When he finds that rhythm again, though, he is one of the most dangerous offensive players in the National League.

Herrera went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs, two stolen bases and three RBIs to power the Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

The Phillies center fielder, after a slow July and August that trailed into the beginning of September, suddenly regained the form that made him an All-Star for the first time this season.

"I was a little disappointed because things were not working out the way I wanted them to work out," he said through a translator. "Thankfully now things are better for me and I'm putting the work in and the results are showing."

Over his past seven games, Herrera is 15-for-28 (.535) with two home runs, four doubles and six RBIs.

Herrera helped the Phillies take a 7-3 lead. The White Sox plated three in the ninth off Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez, including a two-out, two-RBI double by Adam Eaton. Michael Mariot finally retired Tim Anderson on a groundout to short for his first career save.

"It wasn't pretty, but we hung on to win that game," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "That was huge."

Herrera wasn't the only Phillies hitter to have a good night against White Sox starter James Shields. Tommy Joseph went 2-for-3 with an RBI double of his own as the Phillies' 2-3-4 hitters went a combined 7-for-11 with five runs and six RBIs.

"This is an aggressive-swinging team," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "Ones that look like they're going in the dirt, they're cuing them off the end, they still count, that's the biggest thing."

Shields (5-18) lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits.

Phillies starter Jake Thompson (3-5) pitched five innings of three-run ball for the win.

In the first inning, Herrera sent a 1-1 offering from Shields over the center field wall and into the Phillies' bullpen, scoring Roman Quinn and giving his team a 2-0 lead with his 15th home run of the year.

After a three-run home run by Melky Cabrera briefly put the White Sox up one in the top of the third, a single by Herrera and subsequent stolen base allowed him to even the game at 3 on an RBI double by Joseph in the bottom of the inning.

The Phillies went ahead 4-3 on the next at-bat, when Maikel Franco sent a ball up the middle that shortstop Tim Anderson couldn't quite handle, allowing Joseph to score from second.

Herrera's third time up, in the fifth inning, his single to right past a drawn-in infield brought home Quinn, making it a 5-3 lead.

"He was hot (and) he didn't stop today," Ventura said of Herrera. "I think besides the homer, there were some other ones that looked like a changeup's going away in the dirt that he's able to get the bat on. Seems like whatever he can reach, he's putting in play and finding a way to get on."

Quinn broke the game open in the sixth inning with a one-out, two-RBI single to make it 7-3 and finally chase Shields.

Aside from the third inning, Thompson was effective for the fifth consecutive start. He gave up four hits and three walks while striking out one.

He is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA in his past five starts after beginning his career by going 1-3 with a 9.78 ERA through his first four appearances.

"I didn't have particularly good stuff or good command," he said. "I was able to kind of just make pitches when I needed to."

NOTES: Tuesday's game began a two-game interleague series. The clubs will finish out the year with 10 games against more familiar opponents; Chicago has three at Cleveland, four vs. Tampa Bay and three against Minnesota, while Philadelphia has four at the New York Mets, three at Atlanta and three at home versus the Mets. ... Philadelphia starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 17 consecutive starts, their longest such stretch since July 1-20, 2000 (17 straight). ... Wednesday's matchup pits Philadelphia RHP Jerad Eickhoff (10-14, 3.74 ERA) against Chicago LHP Chris Sale (16-8, 3.03).