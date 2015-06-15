Preview: White Sox at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a season-high eight games over .500 as they prepare to host the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in a four-game, home-and-home interleague series. The Pirates are riding a four-game winning streak following a sweep of Philadelphia that featured three one-run victories, including a pair of shutouts in extra innings.

Pittsburgh (35-27) has registered three shutouts in the past four games and four in the past seven as it attempts to stay within striking distance of first-place St. Louis in the National League Central. Offense was at a premium in the series versus the Phillies with the exception of Starling Marte, who went 9-for-16 with three three-hit games. The White Sox couldn’t carry the momentum from a sweep of American League West-leading Houston and lost all three at Tampa Bay, wasting a 12-strikeout gem by ace Chris Sale in Sunday’s series finale. Chicago has dropped four straight away from home and is tied for the most road losses (21) in the AL.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-0, 2.66 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (3-5, 3.25)

Rodon has made a seamless transition to the starting rotation, registering his second win by blanking Houston on four hits over six innings on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive outing in which the 22-year-old has yielded one run or less, but he has been forced to settle for three no-decisions in that span. Rodon has issued only five free passes in his last three starts after walking 15 in his previous three turns.

Liriano was a hard-luck loser on Tuesday despite holding Milwaukee to three runs on only five hits over a season high-tying eight innings. It was the fourth straight strong start for Liriano, who has permitted a combined five runs while striking out 35 and walking only five in that span. Liriano saw plenty of the White Sox from his days in Minnesota, posting a 5-4 record and 4.99 ERA in 15 appearances (11 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Marte, who is riding a five-game hitting streak, needs one homer to match his career high of 13 set last year.

2. The White Sox have won eight of their last nine versus the Pirates.

3. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison has hit in four straight and capped a 7-for-16 series versus Philadelphia with a walk-off single in the 11th inning.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, White Sox 2