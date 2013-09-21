LHP Chris Sale has won five of his last seven decisions after losing nine of 10. One of his favorite opponents this season has been Detroit as he is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA in his four starts against the Tigers. Sale has worked in 17 games against Detroit, but 10 of those were in relief. Overall he is 4-4 with a 3.36 ERA against the Tigers.

LHP Hector Santiago was scheduled to miss a start this weekend against Detroit, but will return to the rotation for one more start this season. Santiago has pitched a career high 142 2/3 innings. “He’ll miss a turn if everybody is good,” manager Robin Ventura said. “If for some reason something comes up, then he’ll probably take it. If everyone is OK, he’ll get a rest.” LHP Chris Sale and RHP Erik Johnson were scheduled to pitch Saturday and Sunday with LHP Jose Quintana pitching Monday.

RHP Dylan Axelrod was nominated as the Friday night replacement starter when RHP Andre Rienzo was scratched due to a blister on his right ring finger. Axelrod had not started since July 10 after making 18 starts earlier in the season. He was raked for 10 hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, with nine of the hits singles.

RF Avisail Garcia was back in the Chicago lineup, hitting sixth in the batting order, after missing four games to attend the birth of his daughter. Leaving the newborn was tough, Garcia said. “When you see a little baby in the bed you don’t want to leave her alone,” Garcia said. “I know she’s in good hands with my wife and my mom. I’ve just got to work. Soon I‘m going to be with her again.”

RHP Andre Rienzo was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Friday night due to a blister on the ring finger of his right hand. He was replaced by RHP Dylan Alexrod. “It’s enough to affect what he’s doing, so push him back until that can heal up and have Ax go,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Even if we get rained out or get pushed back to (Saturday), he (Axelrod) would still go. It’s significant enough where he (Rienzo) couldn’t pitch (Saturday) either.” Rienzo hopes to make one more start before the season ends.

LF Dayan Viciedo left the White Sox on Friday to attend the birth of his child. Viciedo was expected back in time for Chicago’s makeup game Monday against Toronto or the Cleveland series to follow.