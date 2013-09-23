LHP Chris Sale turned in 7 2/3 strong innings Saturday night against Detroit, although he did not get the decision. He grabbed Chicago’s season strikeout records for a left-handed pitcher from LHP Gary Peters (1967) and now has 221. “For this day and age,” manager Robin Ventura said, “what Chris has done shows he’s among the elite pitchers.”

LHP Jose Quintana starts Monday night’s makeup game with Toronto at U.S. Cellular Field. He is 1-2 with a 2.78 ERA in his last six starts heading into his 32nd outing of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts this season against the Blue Jays and 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four career starts against Toronto.

RF Avisail Garcia had three hits and drove in two runs Sunday and had a large hand in Chicago’s 6-3 victory over Detroit. “I think Avi was up, especially playing against his old team,” manager Robin Ventura said. “There was a little extra adrenalin going, I’d guess.” “He’s good,” former teammate Don Kelly of Detroit said. “The way he can hit ... They (the Detroit front office) wouldn’t have made that move if they hadn’t gotten a premium shortstop in return. But he (Garcia) is going to be that type of player in the outfield for them.”

INF Marcus Semien got a look at shortstop Saturday night and started Sunday at third base. The rookie is getting a look this month to see if he could be a useful player next season. “He had a couple of tough plays (Saturday at short),” manager Robin Ventura said. “He did enough that you’re confident he could fill in there.”

RHP Erik Johnson stayed out of trouble to get his second career win in the majors Sunday. Johnson allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings but gave up only two runs because he didn’t allow the big hit and he didn’t walk anybody. “It was all about throwing up zeroes,” Johnson said after squaring his record at 2-2. “The biggest thing is that first strike, working ahead in the count.”

LHP Frank De Los Santos was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later on Saturday. De Los Santos was on the Rays 40-man roster and has never played in the major leagues. De Los Santos was added the White Sox 40-man roster, but has not been added to the active major league roster.

DH Adam Dunn has been out of the starting lineup against Detroit since Friday “He’s looked a little tired,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I decided to give him a couple days of rest.” Dunn pinch-hit Saturday night and was walked intentionally. Dunn did not get into Sunday’s game.

1B Paul Konerko sat out a day game after a 12-inning night game. He is expected to be back on the field for Monday’s makeup game with Toronto.