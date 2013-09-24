LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. It will be Santiago’s first start since Sept. 13, after being skipped once in the rotation to give his arm a breather. Santiago is 2-1 with a 5.16 ERA in nine career appearances against Cleveland (four starts) and holds a 2-0 record with a 1.00 ERA (one start) at Progressive Field. He’s only faced the Indians once this season, taking a loss and allowing eight earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana started for the White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field and went 7 1/3 innings to pick up the win in Chicago’s 3-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Quintana will get one more start before the season ends and it will be the last game of the season on Sunday at home against the Kansas City Royals.

RF Avisail Garcia has done enough in his brief span with the White Sox to make manager Robin Ventura feel like he’ll be a key part of the equation next season, somewhere in the outfield. Garcia, who came into Monday night’s 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays hitting .289, with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 218 at-bats, will most likely play right field or center field to start the 2014 season. Garcia went 1-for-4 and hit his sixth home run in the fifth against Toronto, which turned out to be the winning run.

RHP Andre Rienzo will be pushed back a couple of days in the White Sox’s rotation before making his final start of the season on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Kansas City Royals. Rienzo has a blister on his throwing hand.

INF Marcus Semien has impressed the White Sox with his versatility in the field, getting starts at third base, second base and shortstop. The majority of his outings have come at third, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura liked what he saw from Semien at shortstop in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday. Semien is ticked to play in the Arizona Fall League after the season ends, where the Sox will continue to track his development.

1B/DH Adam Dunn didn’t start for a second straight game in the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Dunn is hitting just .120 (12-for-100) in his previous 28 games after hitting .318 (68-for-214) from June 8 to Aug. 17, a span of 62 games. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Dunn would get back into the starting lineup on Tuesday in Cleveland.

1B/DH Paul Konerko hasn’t indicated which way he’s leaning when it comes to his possible retirement. White Sox manager Robin Ventura doesn’t have a gauge for it, either, preferring to let Konerko make his feelings known at a time he chooses.