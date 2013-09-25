LHP Hector Santiago had his 12th quality start of the season Tuesday, pitching 6 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on six hits. Santiago, who wasn’t involved in the decision in the 5-4 loss to Cleveland, is winless in his last five starts.

RHP Addison Reed’s eighth blown of the year Tuesday was a spectacular one as he gave up a walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to PH Jason Giambi. “It was a hanging slider,” Reed said. “That’s exactly what I did and he hit it out of the park.”

RHP Dylan Axelrod will start Wednesday vs. Cleveland. In five appearances, two starts, vs. the Indians this season, Axelrod is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. In seven career appearances, three of them starts, vs. Cleveland, Axelrod is 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA.

DH Adam Dunn was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday. Dunn has now struck out 186 times, which ranks third in the American League.

INF Jeff Keppinger will have exploratory surgery on his right shoulder Thursday. He is expected to be ready by spring training unless there is some unexpected major damage.

OF Alejandro De Aza’s home run in the ninth inning Tuesday was his 17th homer of the year. De Aza was 2-for-5 in the game and is hitting .323 (10-for-31) in his last seven games.