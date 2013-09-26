FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2013 / 3:04 AM / 4 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Avisail Garcia belted a mammoth home run in the second inning Wednesday. Garcia hit the first pitch thrown to him by RHP Danny Salazar 419 feet, halfway up the bleachers above the wall in left-center field. Garcia has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with 3 homers, a triple and 8 RBIs in that span.

RHP Andre Rienzo will start Thursday vs. Kansas City. Rienzo is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one start vs. the Royals this season. That is Rienzo’s only career start vs. Kansas City.

DH Adam Dunn did not play Wednesday night. In Wednesday’s game Dunn was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. In his last 29 games, dating to Aug. 18, Dunn is hitting .115.

1B Paul Konerko did not play Wednesday night. Konerko is nursing a sore right knee. He fouled a ball off the knee during an at bat Tuesday.

2B Gordon Beckham did not play Wednesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Beckham is being bothered by a sore leg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
