LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his final start of the season Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the fourth time Sale faces the Royals this season. He was 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in the first three. Sale is on pace to break his club record of 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings; he has a 9.52 rate going into his final outing.

RHP Addison Reed came into the final series of the season on Thursday looking to get back on track as closer, after blowing two saves and allowing three earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings on the final road trip of the year. Prior to blowing the save opportunities, Reed had converted his previous 10.

RHP Andre Rienzo posted a quality start but took the loss in Chicago’s 3-2 defeat to Kansas City. Rienzo gave up all three runs to the Royals, but only two were earned.

1B Paul Konerko launched his 434th career home run in a 3-2 loss to Kansas City, which tied him with Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones on the all-time list.

LHP David Purcey has been shut down for the rest of the season because of an ulnar collateral ligament strain in his elbow. Purcey is not slated for Tommy John surgery, as the injury is expected to heal in 4-6 weeks. Purcey went 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings through 24 appearances out of the bullpen.

C Tyler Flowers said he doesn’t anticipate the recovery from shoulder surgery to delay the start of his spring training next season. “I‘m not going to push it too much, because we’ve got a fair but of time, but everything looks good,” Flowers said. “It’s pretty much up to me, really (when to start baseball activities). It’s not necessarily about hurting anything. It’s more about having enough strength and comfort to do it. I would say right now I couldn’t do it, but I shouldn’t be off my normal schedule.”