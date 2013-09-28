LHP Chris Sale lasted just 5 1/3 innings and took the loss in the White Sox’s 6-1 defeat against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale allowed three runs on four hits in the first inning and four runs overall. He finished the season with the highest strikeouts-to-walks ratio in franchise history (4.91).

RHP Erik Johnson will get the start for the White Sox on Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson has thrown three quality starts in his four outings since being recalled from the minors earlier this month.

INF Jeff Keppinger underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday but did not need structural repairs. He only needed a debridement procedure and should be ready for the White Sox’s spring training.

1B/DH Paul Konerko said on Friday afternoon that he plans to take a month after the season ends to decide whether to retire or play another season. Konerko has dealt with a back injury almost all season, but has hit the ball a lot better the past month. He will be a free agent this winter.

2B Gordon Beckham hit a home run for the first time since Aug. 20 in the White Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Two of Beckham’s five homers this year have come against Kansas City.

LF Dayan Viciedo extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-3 in the White Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Chicago. Viciedo is hitting .333 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 29 games.