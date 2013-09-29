RHP Addison Reed collected his 40th save in 48 chances, tying Bobby Jenks (2007) for fourth most in a season in franchise history. Only Reed, Jenks, Keith Foulke and current bullpen coach Bobby Thigpen have 40 or more saves in a season in team history.

LHP Jose Quintana tries to wrap up a strong season on a high note Sunday afternoon against the Royals. Already with a career high in innings pitched, Quintana needs seven more to reach 200. He’ll look to lower his impressive 3.45 ERA and add to his 160 strikeouts in what has been a breakout year for the southpaw.

INF Marcus Semien snapped an 0-for-14 streak with a solo home run in the second inning on Saturday night and tied a career high with three hits in a game. After collecting just one extra-base hit in his first 34 at-bats, three of Semien’s last five hits have gone for extra bases.

LHP Erik Johnson didn’t allow a hit until giving up a home run to Mike Moustakas with one out in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s game. Johnson allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits while striking out four and walking three. He wrapped up the season with a 3.25 ERA in five big league starts and 27 2/3 innings pitched.

DH/1B Adam Dunn is tied for fourth in the American League with 34 home runs this season. Twenty-eight have come against right-handed pitchers and 21 in games played at U.S. Cellular Field.