RHP Jake Petricka was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take RHP Nate Jones’ spot on the roster and in the bullpen. Petricka worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out one. He was 5-0 with one save and a 181 ERA for Charlotte and double-A Birmingham last season. Petricka, 25, appeared in 16 games last season with Chicago, going 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA.

RHP Erik Johnson could not make it through five innings in his sixth big-league start. He permitted 10 hits, walked three and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings. The Royals roughed him up for three runs in the first inning. He exited with the White Sox trailing 7-2. “I tried to be real aggressive early in the count, especially early in the game,” Johnson said. “They did a good job of putting bats on the ball and putting the ball in play and finding holes out there. That’s a good, strong-hitting lineup over there. Especially in the fifth, too many free bases is going to hurt you later. In the first, giving a free base after two singles isn’t going to help you either.”

3B Conor Gillaspie returned to the lineup after missing two games with the flu. He went 1-for-3 with sacrifice fly and a walk while batting third.

2B Gordon Beckham went 0-for-3 Thursday on a minor league rehab assignment with double-A Birmingham. He is on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. While he is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, it will be awhile. “I don’t expect to see Gordon until we’re off this road trip,” Ventura said. “Those obliques are tricky. We have to be 100 percent sure he’s ready and that it’s not going to sneak back up. He batted yesterday and said he feels fine. But I wouldn’t expect him until after our trip.”

C Tyler Flowers had hits in his first three at-bats after going 4-for-4 on Thursday. His consecutive hit streak ended at seven. However, he did reach base when Nori Aoki dropped his fly ball to shallow right in the eighth inning.