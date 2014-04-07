LHP Chris Sale pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday, allowing just four singles in Chicago’s 5-1 win over the Royals. It was the fourth time in Sale’s career he threw at least eight scoreless innings. He said he “indubitably” knew he had to be on top of his game Sunday with the Royals starting RHP James Shields.

DH Adam Dunn likely will be sitting the next three days with the White Sox at Colorado for interleague play and the pitchers hitting. Dunn could play in left field, but that appears doubtful. “It’s been brought up; there’s a possibility,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You lose one of your guys when you go (to a National League park). More than likely it’ll be a pinch-hitting role.”

RHP Felipe Paulino starts Monday against the Rockies. Paulino was in the Rockies’ bullpen at the start of the 2011 season, but he had a 7.36 ERA in 11 relief appearances before he was shipped to the Royals for cash considerations. He played two years with Kansas City, missed a year due to injuries, then joined Chicago this season.

SS Alexei Ramirez, who singled home 3B Conor Gillaspie with the first run with two outs in the seventh inning Sunday, has a .422 average (19-for-45) off Royals RHP James Shields. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, Ramirez is 12-for-25 with hits in nine of 10 games against Shields.

3B Conor Gillaspie contributed two doubles Sunday and scored the White Sox’s only run off RHP James Shields. It was the second time he collected two doubles in a game. The first was Sept. 9, 2013, against the Tigers.

2B Gordon Beckham likely will be out longer than the White Sox anticipated. Beckham, sidelined due to a strained left oblique muscle, began a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Birmingham, going 0-for-3. However, he has not played since because his oblique flared up again and is tender when he swings. He was pulled again from the lineup Saturday and won’t play again until he feels better. Asked Sunday if Beckham were feeling discomfort in his oblique again, White Sox manager Robin Ventura nodded yes. “We didn’t feel comfortable putting him back in there,” Ventura said. “We were being cautious.”