DH Adam Dunn might get a start in left field Wednesday, manager Robin Ventura said. That would give the White Sox another left-handed hitter in their lineup against Rockies RHP Juan Nicasio. The tradeoff would be on defense, since Dunn is primarily used as a designated hitter and is a below-average defender. Left field at Coors Field is expansive, and Ventura said he likes having a player there such as Alejandro De Aza, who runs well.

1B Paul Konerko, a part-time player in this his final season, pinch-hit in the seventh inning and struck out. It was the fourth game for Konerko, who has made one start but could be in the lineup Tuesday when LHP Franklin Morales starts for the Rockies. Konerko is 1-for-6 this season.

RHP Felipe Paulino allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings Monday in an 8-1 loss to the White Sox. It was the 10th time in 63 career starts that he pitched fewer than five innings. His career record in interleague play fell to 1-4 with a 6.14 ERA. Paulino spent the first two months of the 2011 season with the Rockies, going 0-4 with a 7.36 ERA in 18 relief appearances before his contract was sold to Kansas City. In 10 games, including three starts, at Coors Field, Paulino is 0-2 with an 8.34 ERA.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring double in his final at-bat that extended his hitting streak to seven games to start the season. Ramirez is hitting .440 (11-for-25) with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs. He is tied for the team lead in RBIs and runs and leads the team in hits. Ramirez has a .500 on-base percentage and a .560 slugging percentage.

RHP Tommy Hanson signed a minor league contract with the White Sox and will go to their extended spring training program in Glendale, Ariz., before reporting to Triple-A Charlotte. The Texas Rangers released Hanson, 27, at the end of spring training. He is 49-35 with a 3.80 ERA in 123 career games, including 121 starts. He pitched for the Atlanta Braves from 2009-2012 and for the Los Angeles Angels last year.