C Adrian Nieto ended up with a double and his first major league hit as the result of a scoring change on a play in the fifth inning Saturday at Kansas City. He hit a ball past third base that was originally ruled an error. The White Sox asked Major League Baseball to review the play, and it was ruled a double. Since the ball was tossed into the dugout as a precaution, Nieto will end up with that keepsake.

RF Avisail Garcia (jammed left shoulder) left Wednesday’s game trying to catch a ball hit by DJ LeMahieu with two out in the sixth. The ball fell for a run-scoring double that tied the game at 4. “I didn’t catch it,” Garcia said. “When I touch the ground with my hand, it fell out. I feel the bone in my shoulder (go) like crack, crack.” Garcia will undergo an MRI on April 10 in Chicago. Preliminary X-rays for a fracture, separation or dislocation of his shoulder were negative.

2B Marcus Semien’s four hits Tuesday were the most by a White Sox rookie since Jerry Owens had five hits on Sept. 22, 2007, against the Minnesota Twins. The four hits by Semien and RF Avisail Garcia on Tuesday gave the White Sox two players 23 or younger with four or more hits in the same game since April 20, 1980, when Harold Baines (21 years old) and Harry Chappas (22) each had four hits. The last time any team had two players 23 or younger gt four or more hits in the same game was September 19, 2000 when Luis Rivas (21 years old) and Cristian Guzman (22 ) each had four hits for the Minnesota Twins.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a first-inning double that gave him three extra-base hits in the past two games after he hit his first two career home runs Tuesday. His six extra-base hits are the most by a White Sox player in his first nine career games since Craig Wilson had eight in 1998.

RHP Ronald Belisario (lower right back tightness) left Thursday’s game after giving up five hits, all singles, and five runs in one-third of an inning. He said his back was tight when he took the mound in relief. Belisario said he has previously experienced back tightness at Coors Field, more so there than anywhere else. He said he had trouble finishing his pitches -- he threw 16, 11 for strikes -- as the inning progressed and the tightness in his back worsened. Belisario lay on the floor of the clubhouse after the game while a member of the White Sox’s training staff stretched his back. “I’ll be fine,” Belisario said. “I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to start a season to a career-best nine games by going 1-for-4. Ramirez is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with three doubles, one homer, six RBIs and seven runs scored.

3B Conor Gillaspie put the White Sox ahead 4-3 with a two-run single with two out in the fifth. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high seven games. During the streak, Gillespie is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.