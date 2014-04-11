OF Jordan Danks was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Charlotte to take the roster spot of OF Avisail Garcia, who was ruled out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Danks has played in parts of two seasons for the White Sox, hitting .229 (52 of 227) with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 129 games. “Just digesting what’s going on right now,” Danks said. “Obviously, it was very unexpected and nobody wanted it to happen but now it’s just ... I‘m here to, like I’ve said in the past, just to play whatever role they want me to.”

LHP Chris Sale will start Friday for the White Sox. Sale is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA. In his last start, Sale threw eight shutout innings in a 5-1 win over the Royals. Sale was 0-4 with an 8.61 ERA in four starts against Cleveland last year.

OF Avisail Garcia was ruled out for the season Thursday after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder; he suffered the injury Wednesday diving for a ball in Colorado. Garcia will undergo surgery in the near future and was put on the 15-day disabled list. “Obviously, it’s lousy,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Stings for the kid, who is crushed right now. He is very disappointed. He was hoping this was going to be a temporary thing, but obviously he understands the situation in front of him.” Garcia was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Detroit in a three-team deal and is considered a big part of Chicago’s rebuilding efforts. He was batting .267 with two home runs and four RBIs before the injury, and he will be replaced in the lineup by OF Dayan Viciedo. “Any time you lose a starter it becomes different and hopefully Tank can fill that in,” manager Robin Ventura said. Hahn said Garcia is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

RHP Nate Jones has been on the disabled list since April 4 with a muscle strain in his left hip. General manager Rick Hahn said an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Hahn said Jones is doing better.

1B Jose Abreu hit two home runs and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The home runs were Abreu’s third and fourth of the season, and he became the first White Sox player to have two multi-homer games within his first 10 career games. His 14 RBIs in the first 10 games are the most for a Chicago player since Ron Kittle’s 14 in 1983. “Well, I’ve been working with him in the cage the last couple days,” manager Robin Ventura joked. “He’s just really good. The simple fact is he’s a good hitter.”

INF Jeff Keppinger is playing in extended spring training games. General manager Rick Hahn said Keppinger played three innings Wednesday and should be in the lineup again Friday. “He’s working his way toward a rehab assignment but not quite there yet,” Hahn said. Keppinger has been on the disabled list since March 30 as he recovers from right shoulder surgery in September.

LHP John Danks earned his first win of the season, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He allowed two runs in the first and one in the third -- an Asdrubal Cabrera home run -- but nothing after that. “I never had a bad win, that’s for certain,” Danks said. “It was frustrating early, the first couple of innings.”

OF Gorkys Hernandez was acquired by the White Sox from the Royals on Thursday for cash considerations. Hernandez, who was playing for Triple-A Omaha, will move to Triple-A Charlotte. He split the 2012 season between Pittsburgh and Miami, then spent all of last year in the minors. He owns a major league hitting line of .192/.267/.301 in 70 games.

2B Gordon Beckham is closer to restarting his rehab from a left oblique injury that has him on the disabled list. General manager Rick Hahn said there’s a “chance” he can return in the next few days. “We think things are calming down. He’s going to start swinging again today and hopefully work his way back in the lineup in the coming days,” Hahn said. Beckham hit .267 last season.

OF Dayan Viciedo started in right field, replacing Avisail Garcia, who was ruled out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Viciedo went 1-for-4 and will get the first chance to replace Garcia, and maybe save his up-and-down career with the White Sox. “We get a chance to see if Dayan Viciedo, at age 25, can make the improvements that he’s shown signs of making already,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “He’s going to have the opportunity to play on a more regular basis, in all probability, and perhaps entrench himself as part of this new long-term core we’re trying to put together.”