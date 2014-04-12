OF Jordan Danks was called up from Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox lost OF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending shoulder injury. Whether that helps ease the pain of losing Garcia is uncertain. “I don’t know if you even lesson the blow,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Avi’s a special talent but when guys come up here you just want them to play and do well. We want Jordan to be himself and play.” Danks spent portions of 2012-13 with the White Sox and hit .229 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 129 games. “When guys come up here you want them to do well.”

LHP Chris Sale (3-0) said his mechanics were off on Friday, but he had enough to hold the Indians to three runs while his teammates backed him up on offense. “My fastball command wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be, breaking ball was not really sharp and I couldn’t command that,” said Sale, the major league’s first three-game winner this season. “It was a combination of a lot of things, not really finding a rhythm and finding my groove.” But Sale also had the support sometimes lacking in previous outings as the White Sox opened a 5-3 lead by the time he left. “You don’t see too many guys like Sale,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s unique.”

RHP Daniel Webb had a solid two-inning effort -- his first scoreless outing of the season and just the team’s third -- in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over the Indians. “Webby came in and was throwing great, it was one of those you wanted to leave him in there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He can go multiple innings.” Webb has pitched a team-high 6 1/3 innings as he stepped in to relieve starter. “First you have to have the ability and he definitely has that,” Ventura said. “And he also has a certain temperament that we like. He’s confident, aggressive all those things and we’re pretty pleased with him.”

1B Jose Abreu seems unfazed by his early season success. The rookie Cuban 1B had his second multi-homer effort in three games in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over the Indians and led the major leagues with 14 RBIs entering Friday’s second game. “The only success and expectations I care about are the team’s success,” the 27-year-old infielder said on Friday. “Whatever I can do to help the team to win and succeed is all that matters.” He’s is the third player in major league history with two multi-homer games in his first 10 games, along with Kansas City’s Mark Quinn (1999) and Pittsburgh’s Dino Restelli (1949).