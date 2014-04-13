LHP Scott Downs was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason with the expectation that it would give the White Sox another left-hander who could get out lefties. Downs has struggled, however. In five appearances this season, Downs walked four batters and allowed three runs in 1 2/3 inning for a 16.20 ERA.

SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fifth inning Saturday against the Cleveland Indians. Ramirez, who recorded a hit in every White Sox game to start the season, owns a .413 average. Ramirez’s success is coming from the lower part of the lineup, which gives in RBI chances and allows manager Robin Ventura to keep speedier players such as Marcus Semien in the No. 2 spot. Ramirez batted sixth Saturday, though previously he had hit either seventh or eighth this season.

2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) has been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls at Double-A Tennessee. Manager Robin Ventura said it will still be a few days before he appears in a rehab game. Beckham appeared in only one rehab game, on April 3, but was derailed after experiencing pain. It seems unlikely he will be back with the White Sox any time soon, which gives Marcus Semien plenty of playing time during his absence.

C Tyler Flowers is hitting .419 (13-31) this season, and his 13 hits in nine games already surpassed his total of 11 from April 2013 (20 games). Flowers got the day off Saturday against the Indians as Ventura stacked his lineup with lefties against the hard-throwing Justin Masterson. Ventura said Flowers’ success stems from being more relaxed at the plate and better pitch selection, which was an issue at times last year.