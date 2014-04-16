RF Avisail Garcia underwent surgery in Chicago to repair a torn labrum and avulsion fracture in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by a team of three surgeons led by Dr. Anthony Romeo. Garcia is out for the season, but will remain in Chicago with the team and undergo six months of rehabilitation therapy. He is expected to be available, without restrictions, for the start of training camp in 2015. “It went well, we do know that,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I haven’t talked to him yet. He’s resting right now, but everything went well and they’re very pleased with what happened. But he’s got a long road ahead.”

RHP Frank Francisco agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the White Sox. The 33-year-old reliever will report to extended spring training and join Triple-A Charlotte. Francisco holds career major league marks of 20-22 with a 3.93 ERA, 73 saves and 421 strikeouts in 387 games with the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

SS Alexei Ramirez continued his hot hitting Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field by going 1-for-3 and extending his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox. The streak is tied with Lance Johnson for the second-longest streak in franchise history. His single in the ninth also led to Ramirez scoring the game-winning run against the from second base on a throwing error to first by rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts. “I‘m just very fortunate, but more so I was happy that I was able to get on base so we can win the game, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Ramirez, who’s hitting .415, said. “But very thankful, very thankful to God for allowing me to do that.”

2B Gordon Beckham continued his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday by playing in a doubleheader. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Beckham, who went a combined 0-for-6 in the doubleheader, could need up to a week’s worth of games more before he’s ready to make his season debut. “When he says he feels something, you slow it down, so he hasn’t really played three or four games in a row,” Ventura said. “You’d like to see him, since he’s missed so much, be able to get a good six, seven days in there where he’s playing all the time and letting it go.”