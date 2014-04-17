RHP Nate Jones is not yet throwing in his recovery from a strained left hip muscle that landed him on the 15-day disable list April 4. The reliever, who started the season as the closer, is doing rehab work with head trainer Herm Schneider. “He continues to get treatment and things like that, but we haven’t put a timetable on anything,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Until he’s out throwing and doing something, he continues to be in there with Herm for treatment.”

2B Marcus Semien is trying to make a strong impression while filling in at second base for injured 2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique). Semien likely will get assigned to the minors once Beckham returns from an injury rehab stint at Double-A Birmingham, but only because the White Sox want him to get everyday at-bats. Until that point, Semien is holding down the second slot in a lineup that’s leading the American League in most offensive categories. Manager Robin Ventura likes what he’s seen from Semien, in the field and at the plate. “Right now, I see him as (No.2 hitter),” Ventura said. “In the future he might move around, but right now he’s doing well the way he’s going about his spot in the two-hole. It’s possible he could be at other spots in the lineup, but we’ll see how that goes.”

RHP Erik Johnson gave himself a needed confidence booster with a strong start that lasted 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Johnson, a rookie who carried a 9.58 ERA in two starts into the game, struck out a career-high nine and worked efficiently on a cold night at U.S. Cellular Field. The White Sox won 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth and Johnson got a lot of credit for keeping it 1-1 before departing. “I was glad I could go that deep for my team,” said Johnson, whose first starts reached just the fifth and sixth innings. “It’s a good one to have in your back pocket and build off for the next one.”

1B/DH Adam Dunn is off to a strong start for the White Sox, who have baseball’s best offense through the season’s first two weeks. Coming into a 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 14 innings Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, Dunn was hitting .294 with three home runs and eight RBI. He went 0-for-4 but drew two walks to raise his season total to 13 in 15 games. “He worked hard in spring training and I think the shift thing ... it messes with some guys, but right now he’s seeing it good, he’s pulling balls, hitting it the other way, taking walks,” manager Robin Ventura said. “All that’s good to see.”

RHP Matt Lindstrom blew a save for the third time in four opportunities during a 6-4 loss in 14 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in Chicago, but manager Robin Ventura said he will continue to get opportunities to close games. Ventura said he still has confidence in the veteran right-hander. He also doesn’t have many other options.