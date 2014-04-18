1B Jose Abreu was given the day off for Thursday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Abreu is in the midst of a 1-for-20 slump spanning his last five games. Abreu’s day off gave Paul Konerko a rare start at first base. Still, the White Sox need Abreu to get back on track as their No. 4 hitter. Abreu’s average has dropped to .217 this season, though he does have four home runs and 14 RBIs.

RHP Zack Putnam had his contract purchased by the White Sox before Thursday’s game. Putnam posted a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in six innings and 11 strikeouts in four relief appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Perhaps most importantly, Putnam walked only one batter. Walks have plagued the White Sox’s bullpen this season and Putnam has an opportunity to be a stabilizing arm.

SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-out single in the ninth inning to pass Frank Thomas for the longest season-opening hitting streak in White Sox history. Ramirez is hitting .381 this season and is tied for the team lead in home runs (four) and RBIs (14). Although Ramirez has been hitting mainly in the lower part of the lineup, it’s given the White Sox a more balanced lineup.

LHP Donnie Veal was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to create a roster spot for RHP Zack Putnam. Veal had a 7.50 ERA, allowing five earned runs in six innings. He issued seven walks and struck out six in seven relief appearances. Veal’s demotion leaves the White Sox with only one lefty in the bullpen, Scott Downs, which will limit manager Robin Ventura’s options.