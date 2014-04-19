CF Adam Eaton exited the game in the bottom of the fifth. Eaton hobbled around first base after a game-opening single, but remained in the game. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Eaton looked awkward on a few steps, favoring his left leg, throughout the game, thus the decision to rest him. Ventura said Eaton potentially had a hamstring issue, but also used the vague term “lower body” injury.

2B Leury Garcia posted his second extra-base hit of the season and the only one for the White Sox when he doubled with one out in the third. It was a homecoming of sorts for Garcia, who came up to the majors for the first time with the Rangers in 2013.

LHP Scott Downs pitched two innings and gave up one run with the Rangers already far in front. But Downs highlight’ was facing down Texas CF Leonys Martin when Martin had a chance to hit for the cycle in the eighth. Martin needed a double for the cycle, but Downs struck him out swinging with a sinker on a 1-2 count.

RHP Felipe Paulino struggled to his worst outing of the season. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, gave up 10 runs, all earned, on 13 hits. Paulino started the season giving up just one run in 5 1/3 innings against Minnesota, though he didn’t get the win in a 7-6 White Sox victory. Since then, Paulino gave up six runs in consecutive outings before being shelled by the Rangers on Friday.

SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the fifth. Ramirez’s streak is the longest season-opening streak in White Sox history and the longest in the major leagues this season. Ramirez has hit in 21 consecutive games dating back to last season.