LHP Jose Quintana became the second White Sox pitcher in as many nights to have his worst outing of the season so far against Texas. RHP Felipe Paulino gave up 10 earned runs on Friday, then Quintana allowed five earned runs Saturday. Quintana had not given up more than two earned runs in his first three games this season.

CF Adam Eaton left the game after the top of the fifth with a mild left hamstring strain. Eaton hobbled rounding first base in the first inning of Friday’s game, but stayed in the contest. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said following Friday’s game that Eaton looked awkward on some steps throughout the game and speculated he might have a hamstring issue.

1B Jose Abreu scored the only run of the first 16 innings of the Texas series for the White Sox when he singled to lead off the second and scored when SS Alexei Ramirez grounded into a double play.

SS Alexei Ramirez saw his 21-game hitting streak end when he grounded into a double play in the eighth inning. Rangers RF Alex Rios made a sliding catch of a Ramirez fly ball in the top of the fifth to keep the White Sox shortstop from extending the streak in that at bat. Ramirez hit safely in the White Sox first 17 games, the longest season-opening streak in White Sox history and the longest in the major leagues this season. Ramirez has hit in 21 consecutive games dating back to last season. “He was hot,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He was swinging and hitting stuff hard even last night. Eventually those things come to an end. Someone like him, he’ll start one again tomorrow.”