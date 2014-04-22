LHP Chris Sale was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday night after an MRI revealed a flexor muscle strain to his pitching arm. He has been bothered by muscular soreness since he threw a career-high 127 pitches against Boston on Thursday. Sale, who gave up one run and struck out 10 Red Sox, skipped his usual bullpen session on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of two starts but the team is hopeful he will be ready to pitch once he’s eligible to come off the DL.

CF Adam Eaton was unavailable against Detroit on Tuesday because of a mild left hamstring strain. He could miss the entire series. He left Saturday’s game against Texas during the fifth inning. “We’ve got to make sure it’s 100 percent and it’s not anything that going to come back to bite him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ll be very cautious with him because he’s kind of a maniac when he runs around.”

LHP Charlie Leesman was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday night and will start Tuesday’s game against Detroit ace Justin Verlander. Leesman made three starts for Charlotte this month, going 0-2 with a 1.59 ERA. He appeared in eight games for the White Sox last season, including one start. He was 0-0 with a 7.04 ERA. General manager Rick Hahn wouldn’t commit to Leesman beyond one start.

1B Jose Abreu had a run-scoring double on Monday against Detroit. Abreu leads the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (18) despite his .244 average. “He’s not a regular rookie,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s very mature how he goes about his business. That’s the biggest thing that jumps out about him.”

LHP John Danks recorded his second victory of the season on Monday, scattering six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Danks, who had just one strikeout, constantly pitched out of trouble as the Tigers put base runners on every inning. He allowed only one run after getting into a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the second. Manager Robin Ventura said Danks had a superior changeup that kept the Tigers off-balance and that his location is better than it was last season.