LHP Jose Quintana will start the finale of the four-game series in Detroit on Thursday afternoon and will oppose reigning Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer. Quintana is coming off his worst outing of the season, when he gave up five runs in five innings at Texas on April 19 and was tagged with his first loss. He has been effective against the Tigers in the past. He owns a 2-0 record in four career starts with a 2.70 ERA, along with 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

CF Adam Eaton missed his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton would sit out at least one more game but could be available for the weekend series against Tampa Bay. “He’s getting closer,” Ventura said. “I don’t think we’re heading for a DL-type of thing, but you still have to watch him because of his (aggressive) personality.”

RHP Andre Rienzo recorded the victory in his first start this season at Detroit on Wednesday. Rienzo lasted 6 1/3 innings despite allowing four runs in the fourth. He allowed five hits and struck out three. Manager Robin Ventura said Rienzo was effective mixing in his curveball, which allowed him to bounce back after the shaky inning.

LHP Charlie Leesman was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Wednesday’s game in Detroit. He got hammered by the Tigers on Tuesday after his recall from Charlotte on Monday. Leesman allowed a run in the first, then was knocked out in the third as the Tigers scored five runs. Leesman was scheduled to start Sunday and manager Robin Ventura is unsure who will start that day.

INF Marcus Semien hit his first career grand slam on Wednesday, which proved to be the winning hit. His seventh-inning blast off Detroit reliever Ian Krol gave the White Sox a 6-4 lead. Semien was 0-for-3 before the at-bat, including two strikeouts. “I’ve been using my hands more and taking my body out of my swing, just trusting my hands,” he said. “The first two at-bats didn’t go my way, but you’ve got to stick with it the whole game.”

3B Conor Gillaspie sat out for the second straight game Wednesday because of a swollen left hand. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie, who is batting .302 with 12 RBI, will return for Thursday’s matinee. Gillaspie said the injury was caused by swinging at inside pitches. He plans to wear a pad on the hand for protection.

2B Gordon Beckham was activated off the 15-day disabled list after Wednesday’s win over Detroit. Beckham, who went on the DL in March with a strained left oblique, restarted his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 15 after a setback. Beckham has had 39 at-bats since the restart, hitting .154 with one homer and six RBI. He will have to battle for playing time with Marcus Semien.