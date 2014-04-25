LHP Jose Quintana took his second straight loss on Thursday in Detroit despite a solid outing in which he gave up three runs in six innings. The biggest blow was a solo homer by Detroit LF Rajai Davis, who came in hitting .500 for his career against Quintana. Coming off his worst outing of the season -- when he gave up five runs in five innings at Texas on April 19 -- Quintana didn’t walk a batter. He had not lost to Detroit in four prior career starts.

CF Adam Eaton missed his fifth consecutive game on Thursday with a strained left hamstring but could return to the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay. Eaton has been making steady progress since suffering the injury last weekend at Texas. “He’s close,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He was begging to play (Thursday). Tomorrow is a possibility.”

RHP Erik Johnson will start the opener of a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Friday. Johnson is coming off his first win this season, though it was a shaky outing. He only allowed two runs and one hit in five innings but walked five batters. His only home outing this season was a sharp effort, as he held Boston to one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts on April 15. Johnson has never faced the Rays.

3B Conor Gillaspie missed his third consecutive game on Thursday because of a swollen left hand. Gillaspie was a late scratch from the lineup after he felt pain taking swings in the batting cage. “It’s frustrating,” he said. “Every time you hit a ball, it hurts.” Manager Robin Ventura is still optimistic Gillaspie, who is batting .302 with 12 RBIs, can play during the weekend series against Tampa Bay.

2B Gordon Beckham made his season debut on Thursday and went 0-for-4. He was a late addition to the lineup when Conor Gillaspie’s sore hand prevented him from playing. Beckham struck out three times against Detroit starter Max Scherzer. Beckham, who was sidelined by a strained left oblique, was activated off the 15-day disabled list after Wednesday‘s game. Manager Robin Ventura said Beckham would be the regular second baseman. “You don’t lose that spot because you’re hurt,” Ventura said.

RF Dayan Viciedo continued his hot streak with three hits, including a double and triple, on Thursday. Viciedo went 9-for-16 during the four-game series at Detroit. Viciedo, who gained a starting job when Avisail Garcia suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, has seven multi-hit games and is now batting .377.