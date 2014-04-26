CF Adam Eaton returned to the starting lineup Friday night for the Chicago White Sox after missing five straight games with a leg injury that involved his hamstring and knee. The speedy Eaton, Chicago’s lead-off hitter, wore a knee brace and went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the White Sox’s 9-6 win to open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Eaton just beat a throw to first to prevent a double play in the ninth, two batters before rookie first baseman Jose Abreu ended the game with a walk-off grand slam to right field. “I was just letting loose and just trying to keep the inning going,” Eaton said. “I didn’t put a good swing on the baseball, but I knew if I could beat it out we could continue the inning and have the next guy up, so that’s what I needed to do.”

RHP Nate Jones is not performing baseball activities for a back issue that has him on the 15-day disabled list and no further news is available at this point. Jones went on the DL April 4 and general manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that Jones had received an epidural for a back issue discovered by an MRI. Asked for an update Friday, prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Hahn hunched his shoulders. “I can‘t,” he said. “I talked to Nate today. He says he’s feeling a little bit better, but for me, until you get back to doing baseball activates fairly regularly, it’s just pure speculation putting on a time-frame. At this point, he’s not resumed baseball activities, so at this point there’s no time-frame.”

RHP Erik Johnson lasted just 1 2/3 innings Friday night for the White Sox in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson, who threw 60-pitches in the brief outing, allowed four runs (all in the second inning) before being relieved. The rookie starter had lowered his ERA from 13.50 following his season debut to 5.32 with good showings in back-to-back starts prior to Friday night’s game.

1B Jose Abreu continues to rake for the Chicago White Sox in his first major league season. Abreu went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs, including a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, in Chicago’s 9-6 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu hit a solo homer in the third and then drilled a liner over the right-field wall in the ninth off Rays closer Grant Balfour. Abreu is the first rookie in major league history to hit nine homers in the month of April and is tied with Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols for the most RBIs in April by a rookie (27). It was his third career multi-homer game and first career grand slam. “I really didn’t have any expectations,” said Abreu, who signed as a free agent with Chicago in the offseason after defecting from Cuba. “As a matter of fact I was talking to Pujols during spring training and he told me ‘Hey, don’t worry about hitting the home runs early in the season since it’s your first season and all that. Don’t worry about that. Things will come up.’ So I wasn’t trying to hit them. They have just happened to be here.”

RHP Hector Noesi was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers by the Chicago White Sox on April 25, after going 0-0 with a 14.21 ERA (10 earned runs in 6-1/3 innings) and six strikeouts in five relief appearances this season between Texas and the Seattle Mariners. The 27-year old Noesi started the season with Seattle and was traded to Texas on April 12 in exchange for cash considerations. The White Sox were the team that inflated his ERA this season by putting seven runs on Noesi April 20 in one inning. He was designated for assignment two days later. “He’s a guy who obviously was available because he has struggled mightily, as we saw first-hand last weekend, but he’s a guy we’ve like for some time who has some upside and there are two specific things that we think we can improve that he’s been doing that has hampered his success,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “So, we’ll see if we’re effective in being able to make those adjustments in the near future and if not, adjust accordingly.”

RHP Hector Noesi, who was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Noesi allowed seven runs over 5 1/3 innings of relief for the Rangers, who had acquired him from Seattle earlier in the season.

2B Gordon Beckham made his second straight start Friday night since returning from a left oblique strain that kept him on the 15-day disabled list to start the season. Beckham said the injury has healed fully, but jumping right into the middle of a major league season is proving to be a little difficult at first. He went 0-for-3 while hitting in the ninth spot of the batting order in Chicago’s 9-6 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. “It’s not the easiest thing when you are injured and you are trying to tweak a swing or get it back to where you want it to be,” Beckham said. “But that’s all part of it. It is something I am going to have to deal with.”