1B Jose Abreu was still the talk of the clubhouse Saturday following the walk-off grand slam he hit in the White Sox’ 9-6 victory Friday. The homer was a career first for the Chicago rookie and second home run of the game. He’s now hitting .263 after an earlier slump. “He’s going to have ups and down with certain pitching staffs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He had a stretch where he wasn’t swinging as good and he made some adjustments and had a night like last night.” Abreu is the first rookie in major league history to hit nine home runs in April and his 27 RBIs for the month are also the most by a first-year player.

LHP John Danks threw a career-high 123 pitches in Saturday’s 4-0 loss and snapped his streak of four quality starts to begin the season. Danks, who gave up four runs on seven hits also walked four and struck out three. He had worked 5 2/3 innings in all of his starts to date. ”It was a tough night weather wise and he (Danks) was a little erratic, but he pitches that way,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”When you’re a change-up guy like he is you’ve got to throw a lot of balls in the dirt and there’s going to be some high counts. Danks needs just 22 strikeouts to tie Richard Dotson (873) for 15th on the White Sox all-time list.

RHP Hector Noesi was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from Texas on Friday after going 0-0 with a 14.21 ERA (10 earned runs, 6 1/3 innings pitched) with six strikeouts in five relief appearances between Seattle and the Rangers. The 27-year-old Dominican native opened the season with the Mariners before being traded to the Rangers on April 12 for cash considerations. He threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings over his first two games with Texas but gave up seven runs in one inning on April 20 against the White Sox and was designated for assignment April 22.

3B Conor Gillaspie was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game with Tampa Bay, retroactive to April 22 due to a left hand contusion. “It just got to the point where you want to make sure get him 100 percent,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The more he was trying to fight through it you’re just going to end up being down this road a week later.” Gillaspie was batting .302 with 12 RBIs and eight runs scored in 17 games.