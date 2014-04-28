LHP Chris Sale remains on hold with no throwing since going on the 15-day disabled list last week with a flexor strain. And no imminent work is scheduled for the White Sox ace. “He hasn’t gone out and thrown,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said prior to Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay. “He’ll have to do something (before he comes back). We’re not just going to send him out there if he hasn’t thrown and we’re 100 percent positive he’s okay. I would say he’d have to do something in the next three days. Nothing on the schedule (for rehab assignment) right now. We’re just trying to make sure he feels good.”

RF Avisail Garcia was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder on April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado.

RHP Erik Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte when the club promoted RHP Scott Carroll from Charlotte. He was 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA in five starts.

1B Jose Abreu hit his major league-leading 10th home run -- a two-run shot in the sixth to left -- and collected four RBIs as he moved into the major league’s RBIs lead while extending his rookie record for April to 31. The 10 homers are the most by any White Sox rookie in any month and the most in the month of April by any White Sox player since Paul Konerko had 11 in 2010. Abreu’s 31 RBIs are a franchise record for April, topping Konerko’s 28 in 2002. He’s the first major league player with four-plus RBI games in his first 26 games.

DH/1B Paul Konerko has had playing time scaled back, more often than not facing left-handers in his final major league season. But his work ethic remains unchanged and he remains prepared to play whenever called on. “I always assume if there’s a lefty throwing, I‘m going to be in there,” he said prior to Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay. “But I don’t shut down for a righty. I knew it was going to be back-to-back lefties a few days ago. ... But you gotta start off by preparing to start the game, because it’s always more difficult to go from a dead stop to being in there.” Konerko entered Sunday’s game -- his second straight start -- with a .259 average in 14 games to date.

RHP Scott Carroll made his major league debut on Sunday at a relatively late age of 29, a milestone day for a Kansas City native who was once the starting quarterback at Southwest Missouri State. “Any time a guy makes his debut, it’s special,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “When a guy has worked his way through and has earned it with the way he’s pitched already and you get an opportunity, it’s special. He’s excited and you’re excited for him.” Carroll went 3-1 at Triple-A Charlotte with a 1.57 ERA, 13 strikeouts and a .228 (18-79) opponents average. On Sunday, he worked 7 1/3 innings in a 9-2 White Sox victory and allowed just one earned run on six hits, walked two and struck out three.

RF Dayan Viciedo came into Sunday’s game leading the American League with a .368 batting average, second overall in the majors behind Colorado RF Charlie Blackmon (.398). Batting cleanup in the White Sox order, Viciedo has one home run and nine RBIs through 22 games and has hit safely in eight straight games (16-of-31, .516). He also had a triple, eight doubles and has scored 10 runs.