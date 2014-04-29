LHP Chris Sale played catch in the outfield for the second day in a row Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18 after feeling soreness in the forearm/elbow area of his pitching arm. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, but he was diagnosed with a flexor muscle strain. The White Sox are understandably playing it safe with the ace of their rotation. “He’s playing catch,” pitching coach Don Cooper said. “He’s loosening up, feeling better each day. We don’t really have a timetable. Listen, the last few years he’s had something and we shut him down. Why? Because we wanted to take care of him, and that’s what we’re doing right now. And when he’s able to go, he’ll be out there, and, really, not one second before.”

1B Jose Abreu keeps raking at the plate and raking in the accolades during his rookie season, collecting American League co-Player of the Week honors for an impressive stretch of games April 21-27. Abreu, who hit .310 with five home runs, topped the AL with 14 RBIs and posted a .862 slugging percentage last week. Asked before he went 2-for-4 Monday whether his hot start has exceeded his expectations, Abreu said he can still improve. “If anything my expectations will get higher, get better from here,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Baseball is a game where you have highs and lows, and that’s the way it goes. If anything, I would expect the expectations to get better.”

RHP Felipe Paulino (rotator cuff inflammation) is getting close to going on a minor league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-man disabled list. He already threw two bullpen sessions, and he will throw a third Wednesday. After that, Paulino is likely to head to the minors. “He’ll pitch somewhere Saturday, I would imagine,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said.

2B Gordon Beckham batted second in the order for the White Sox on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time this season, and he went 0-for-4. Beckham recently returned from a left oblique strain that sidelined him for the start of the season. “As far as handling the bat and things like that, it was probably where he was going to be anyway when he first started, so it’s a good spot for him,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said.

RF Dayan Viciedo is taking advantage of the playing time afforded by the White Sox’s loss of RF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending injury. The Cuban-born Viciedo went 0-for-3 and scored a run in the White Sox’s 7-3 victory Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is hitting .354 with a home run and nine RBIs. “He gets that opportunity with (Garcia) going down, you get more repetitions and things like that,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think he’s helped out some by having the opportunity to do it. He’s a little more mature then he was the last couple of years. He’s learning himself as he goes on. You also get the advantage of being around a guy like (rookie 1B Jose Abreu) and watching how they are pitching him and seeing his approach of going the other way. There’s a slight difference to him, to his plate discipline this year that has helped him.”