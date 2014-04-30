LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain) played catch before Tuesday’s game and will throw long toss on Wednesday. Sale has been on the 15-day disabled list April 22 and manager Robin Ventura said he has a “slim chance” of starting this weekend. The White Sox are rightly acting cautious with the arm injury, but Sale’s return will stabilize the White Sox’s rotation with eight different pitchers getting starts this month.

1B Jose Abreu, coming off co-American League Player of the Week honors, is on pace to hit 60 home runs with 192 RBIs. He was neutralized against Justin Verlander on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the hard-throwing right hander. As the season progresses and teams get better scouting reports on the Cuban slugger, Abreu can expect tougher challenges. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said they would potentially pitch around Abreu in later innings if the situation warranted it. Despite it being his first year in the majors, Abreu is already commanding respect.

RHP Hector Noesi, who owns an 0-1 record and 11.74 ERA, will make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Tigers. It marks the 22nd start of Noesi’s career and his first since May 16 at the New York Yankees. Noesi said he started during winter ball in the Dominican Republic and believes he is ready for the challenge. Ventura said Noesi will likely be on a five-inning limit. “Nobody gets comfortable,” Noesi said. “You try to get one position that you can just be stable, you know. But I feel better, like a starting pitcher.”

SS Alexei Ramirez hit a bunt single in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game for his 39th hit in April. The hit tied him with Paul Konerko (2002) for the White Sox franchise record with the most hits in April. Ramirez is on pace to exceed 200 hits for the first time in his career. Ramirez has been on a tear to start the year and is a large part of the White Sox’s resurgence on offense. Hitting sixth in the lineup, as he did Tuesday, puts him in position to drive in runs if the middle of the lineup can get on base.