C Adrian Nieto was one of the few bright spots in the White Sox lineup in the 12-5 loss to Cleveland Friday night. Nieto came into the game in a 2-for-12 (.167) slide, including five strikeouts, but he had two singles and a double in four at bats.

OF Adam Eaton was removed from Friday’s game in the fourth inning, after straining his right hamstring while running to first base on what became a grounded into double play. Eaton said he is “leaning toward” going on the disabled list.

1B Jose Abreu hit his major league leading 11th home run Friday. Abreu’s 11 home runs are the most of any player in White Sox history over the team’s first 30 games of the season.

LHP John Danks had his worst start of the season Friday in a 12-5 loss to Cleveland. Danks pitched five innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits and three walks. “There wasn’t a whole lot to take from it,” Danks said. “I felt fine, but I‘m giving them batter’s counts way too often, and I‘m paying for it.”