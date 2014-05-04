OF Adam Eaton was placed on the disabled list due to a strained right hamstring. Eaton was removed from Friday’s game in the fourth inning when he strained the hamstring while running to first base.

RHP Nate Jones has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Jones has been on the disabled list since April 4 with a sore lower back. He is scheduled to undergo outpatient surgery on Monday. Prior to getting injured he appeared in two games and gave up four runs without recording an out.

LHP Frank De Los Santos has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. In eight relief appearances for Charlotte, he was 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA, holding opposing batters to a .184 batting average.