OF Moises Sierra has been added to the roster. Sierra was claimed off waivers from Toronto, where in 34 games he hit .059 (2-for-34). Over the last three seasons with Toronto, Sierra hit .229 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 288 at-bats.

LHP Frank De Los Santos has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. De Los Santos had been recalled from Charlotte prior to Saturday’s game, but did not appear in the game.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s game and is still one hit shy of reaching 1,000 for his career. Ramirez on Sunday started his 823rd game at shortstop, tying him with Buck Weaver for fifth most in White Sox history.

3B Conor Gillaspie has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte on an injury-rehab assignment. Gillaspie has been on the disabled list since April 26 (retroactive to April 22) with a left hand contusion. He hit .302 in 16 games prior to getting injured.