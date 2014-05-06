LHP Chris Sale threw in the bullpen Monday, an encouraging development for White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “He felt fine, he’s progressing, and if it’s something he feels good (about), we’re just going to keep monitoring,” Ventura said. “We’ll have another stage he’s going to have to go through to get into it, but you’re just being cautious with him. ... and he’s heading in the right direction.” Sale, 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in four starts, is on the disabled list due to a flexor strain in his left elbow.

RHP Nate Jones underwent surgery Monday to relieve a nerve issue in his back. “Everything went very smoothly and very well,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said. “What they saw was as expected, and we’ll re-evaluate in a month. After a month, it’s conceivable we’ll ramp up baseball activities and he can return soon thereafter as tolerated by the baseball activities. At that point, it’s more about getting him into pitching shape than dealing with the back.”

1B Jose Abreu earned double honors Monday as American League Player and Rookie of the Month. He’s the first American League player to receive both honors in his first month in the major leagues. The 29-year-old rookie from Cienfuegos, Cuba, hit .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 20 runs over 29 games in March/April. He also topped the major leagues in homers, RBI, total bases (32) and extra base hits (19). Abreu approached his first month in the majors with a calm demeanor. “Maybe not nervous,” Abreu said through a translator prior to Monday’s game. “(But) I had a little anxiety of getting to know the baseball here in the United States.” Abreu drove in the game’s first run Monday -- his American League-leading 35th RBI -- with a sacrifice fly.

LF/1B Adam Dunn usually plays first base or designated hitter, but he got a rare start in left field as the White Sox played in a National League park without the DH on Monday. Dunn played in left field during his National League days with the Cincinnati and Arizona. “It’s a smaller ballpark, and he’s been here before,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s swinging it pretty good right now ... and he’s done it for us here a couple of years ago.” At Wrigley Field, Dunn has 27 career homers, 49 RBIs, 56 runs and a .643 slugging percentage in 73 games. Dunn went 1-for-4 with a double Monday.

DH Paul Konerko was not in Monday’s starting lineup, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura used him in as a pinch hitter late in his next-to-last career game at Wrigley Field. He was hit by a pitch in the decisive 12th-inning rally. Konerko is a career .311 hitter with seven home runs and 26 RBIs over 34 career games at Wrigley. He leads all American League players in games, hits, and RBIs at Wrigley and is second in homers and extra-base hits (11).