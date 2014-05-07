LHP Chris Sale will have another bullpen session “in the near future” according to White Sox manager Robin Ventura. Sale had a 40-pitch bullpen effort on Monday as part of his recovery from a flexor strain in his elbow.“He’s progressing, I‘m not sitting her planning a date for him. Coop (pitching coach Don Cooper) is doing most of that. There are no setbacks, he’s on his way.” In the meantime, Sale remains on the 15-day disabled list.

LF Adam Dunn missed a chance for back-to-back games playing left field Monday. He was a late scratch prior to Tuesday’s game with a bruised right calf. Prior to the game, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Dunn’s calf appeared fine but had second thoughts as first pitch approached and he replaced Dunn with Dayan Viciedo in both left and the No. 4 spot. Dunn went 1-for-4 with a walk and double on Monday and was hitting .300 with six doubles in his last 19 games. He had reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 games.

RHP Hector Noesi worked five innings and left Tuesday’s game without a decision but a one run, four hit effort with six strikeouts puts him in line for another start. “Yeah, right now,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said afterward. “We’re just flying by the seat of our pants with starters. These guys keep coming out and doing well, they get another start.” Noesi, claimed off waivers from Texas on April 25, was made his eighth appearance and second start of the season. He suffered the loss in his last start April 30 vs. Detroit, giving up four runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

2B Conor Gillaspie may rejoin the White Sox later this week after working on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte. Gillaspie has been on the 15-day disabled list since Sunday with a left hand contusion and has gone 1-for-8 with a home run in two games with the Knights. Gillaspie’s reactivation will mean a roster adjustment, with one player being dropped from the 25-man roster. “That stuff’s always tough,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s never good news for somebody. But Conor being close and coming back, it’s having to make decisions and talk about it and see what fits best.”

2B Gordon Beckham found his swing Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a game-winning home run and two runs scored in the White Sox 5-1 victory over the Cubs. “It was a great night, I‘m complete blessed to have it,” said Beckham, who came off the disabled list on April 23 and entered the game hitting .167. “It was bound to happen. I was bound to do better than 1-for-6. I wasn’t panicked, it was one of those things (where) I’ve kind of been here before.”