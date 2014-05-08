OF Jordan Danks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for 3B Conor Gillaspie. Danks was hitting .098 (4-for-41) in 21 games. He was called up April 12 after the White Sox lost OF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending shoulder injury.

1B Jose Abreu is drawing plenty of attention, including this week’s selection as American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April. Next up is the cover of Sports Illustrated regional editions dated May 12. Abreu leads the majors with 12 home runs and 24 extra-base hits. “What makes it fun for us and being around him is that he’s such a good person,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s humble and a great team person. ... You’re happy for all these accolades and attention. It’s not going to change him.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko said he appreciated a gift from the Cubs prior to Tuesday’s final game at Wrigley Field as a player. Konerko, who is retiring at the end of the season, was presented with a No. 14 -- his uniform number -- from the Cubs’ manual scoreboard. “Classy move by them,” he said. “I certainly didn’t expect it, and it’s really cool that they gave me it. That’ll definitely go up in the house somewhere.” Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija, who inadvertently hit Konerko with a pitch in a White Sox-Cubs game in 2012, made the presentation at home plate.

LHP John Danks (3-2) earned his first interleague win at U.S. Cellular Field since June 22, 2010, against Atlanta and first against the Cubs since June 27, 2012, at Wrigley Field. He struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed three earned runs on four hits in six innings. Manager Robin Ventura wasn’t worried about Danks’ performance despite a couple of recent subpar games. “He’s going to be all right,” Ventura said. “He’s getting stronger arm-wise and I think he’s fine. He just had a couple of games that weren’t up to par.”

3B Conor Gillaspie was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Gillaspie had been on the disabled list (retroactive to April 22) with a left hand contusion. He was 2-for-12 with a home run and RBI in three rehab games. To make room for Gillaspie, the White Sox optioned OF Jordan Danks to Charlotte.