RHP Andre Rienzo, who represented his native Brazil in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, is scheduled to make his fifth appearance and fourth start when the White Sox host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game weekend series on Friday. Rienzo (2-0, 4.50 ERA) earned his last win on May 4 at Cleveland, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

SS Alexei Ramirez had an impressive week with his 1,000th career hit on Monday at Wrigley Field and an acrobatic double play on Wednesday in the ninth inning against the Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. With none out and Starlin Castro on first, Ramirez made an over-the-shoulder grab of a Welington Castillo pop then turned around and fired an on-target one-hop throw to first to catch Castro for a double play. Ramirez set a franchise record with 40 hits in April, breaking Paul Konerko’s old record. He was 3-for-5 on Thursday and is now batting .338.

2B Gordon Beckham cooled off after homering in back-to-back games against the Cubs. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday but is still hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs and four RBIs over his last four games. He’s a .347 (33-for-95) hitter with six home runs and 16 RBSs in 27 games all-time against the Cubs.

RHP Scott Carroll (1-2) had a rough outing in his third White Sox start. He worked four-plus innings and gave up six earned runs and 11 hits, walking two and striking out two. “Tonight (Carroll) just didn’t seem to have it locating like he did in the last couple of games,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It was a little windy. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it, but he just couldn’t control it tonight, and any time he got it over the plate they seemed to hit it hard.” The 29-year-old rookie earned a victory in his first start on April 27. He was the oldest White Sox player to make his debut as a starting pitcher since Ernesto Escarrega (32) on April 26, 1982, against Boston.