LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.56 ERA) returns to the mound Saturday for the first time since he gave up just one hit and one run over seven innings against the Cubs on Monday. Quintana did not factor into the decision during Chicago’s 3-1 win in 12 innings.

RHP Nate Jones rejoined the team after having surgery Monday to relieve pain caused by a pinched nerve in his back. Jones, who allowed four runs and did not record an out during two appearances out of the bullpen this season, said he is a month away from resuming baseball activities. “Our first target is becoming a normal person, twisting and bending, stuff like that,” he said.

1B Jose Abreu was limited to the DH spot Friday with a sore left ankle. The major league leader in home runs (13) had a 442-foot blast in the seventh inning as part of a 3-for-4 day. He said before the game that the soreness was from normal wear and tear and is unrelated to the ankle issues he experienced during spring training.

CF Alejandro De Aza had three hits, including two during Chicago’s seven-run fourth inning. He raised his average to .203 as he set a season high in hits to go along with a run scored and an RBI.