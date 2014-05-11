LHP Chris Sale threw four simulated innings Saturday afternoon as he works his way back from a strained flexor muscle in his throwing arm. Sale (3-0, 2.31 ERA) has been on the disabled list since April 18. He said he felt great and wanted to get back as soon as possible, but acknowledged that he probably would make a rehab start first. There has been no official word.

RHP Frank Francisco’s contract was purchased before the game. After signing a minor-league deal on April 14, Francisco made six relief appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, recording one save and 12 strikeouts while allowing one unearned run over eight innings. Francisco is 20-22 with a 3.93 ERA and 73 saves over nine seasons in the majors with three teams, most recently the New York Mets.

RHP Hector Noesi (0-2, 8.27 ERA) is scheduled to start in Sunday’s finale. After starting the season in the bullpen, it will be his third start. Last time out, Noesi went five innings and gave up one run and four hits, but did not factor in the decision during the White Sox’s 5-1 win against their crosstown rival Cubs.

INF/OF Steve Tolleson doubled in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. All six of his hits since joining the Blue Jays on May 1 have been for extra bases, with four doubles and two triples. He is batting .429 (6-for-14).

RHP Maikel Cleto (0-0, 5.14 ERA) was designated for assignment Saturday to make room on the roster for RHP Frank Francisco. Cleto made 13 relief appearances this season. In his latest on May 8, Cleto pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.