LHP Chris Sale (left flexor muscle strain) is scheduled to throw again Thursday. Whether that will be another bullpen or a rehab game is still to be determined. Sale was put on the disabled list April 22, retroactive to April 18.

OF Adam Eaton (hamstring) plans to go out on a rehab assignment Wednesday with the expectation he will rejoin the lineup Sunday in Houston. Eaton went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

1B Jose Abreu was used as the White Sox’s designated hitter Sunday for the second consecutive day. Parent said they wanted to give him another day off from the field as he nurses a sore left ankle, especially with Chicago having a day game after a night game. Abreu is a bit hobbled running on the bum ankle, which showed when he tried to stretch a single into a double in his first at-bat Sunday. He was easily thrown out. The White Sox need Abreu to be healthy as the greatest power threat in the lineup. His 13 home runs lead the majors while his 37 RBIs are easily the best in the American League. At some point he may need a full day off to try and let his score ankle completely heal.

RHP Frank Francisco was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

C Tyler Flowers, a career .200 hitter coming into the season, is batting .330 through Chicago’s first 38 games. While Flowers would like to hit for more power, posting two home runs so far -- though his OPS is nearly 200 points higher than last year -- he’s had the added responsibility of having to get used to a variety of pitchers. Since Opening Day, the White Sox have already used nine different starting pitchers, which adds to Flowers’ work load as he builds a rapport with the new pitchers. ”He’s just got a lot of things going, but Tyler is a very smart kid,“ Parent said. ”He’s very intelligent and he’s handled it really well.