LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) will make his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte at Durham. “I think he’s scheduled to throw a short one, then we’ll reassess that and find out how he’s feeling after that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. Sale was 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA, 29 strikeouts and seven walks in 27 1/3 innings this season before landing on the disabled list.

OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) ran before Monday’s game against Oakland and said he is between 95 and 98 percent healthy. “He’s working his way to 100,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, smiling. “He’s getting closer and closer every day apparently. He’s doing better. I think that’s part of having him out here so we can see him, pay attention to him. He’s continuing to get better. I know he’ll go out pretty soon.” Barring a setback, Eaton will spend one more day with the White Sox in Oakland, then join Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. Eaton is hitting .276 with a .363 on-base percentage and 20 runs as the White Sox’s leadoff man this season.

1B Jose Abreu was the White Sox’s designated hitter for the third straight game Monday as he continued to nurse a sore left ankle, but the rookie slugged his major-league-leading 14th home run of the season, a solo shot to right off A’s RHP Jesse Chavez in his 40th game. Abreu is the first player in White Sox history and the sixth in major league history to hit at least 14 home runs in his first 40 games. He has 38 RBIs, the second most in franchise history after 40 games behind Zeke Bonura’s 43 in 1941.

LHP John Danks gave up just three runs on six hits over six innings but took the loss Monday night as the White Sox fell 5-4 to the Oakland A‘s. Danks is now 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland.

RF Dayan Viciedo hit his third home run of the season Monday night against Oakland, a solo shot in the second inning off RHP Jesse Chavez in a 5-4 loss to the A‘s. Viciedo went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two runs.

RHP Maikel Cleto, who was designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. In 13 relief appearances for the White Sox, Cleto went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 14 innings. He walked 15 and struck out 10. The White Sox claimed Cleto off waivers from Kansas City on Feb. 26.