CF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) will fly to Durham, N.C., from Oakland on Wednesday and begin a three-game rehabilitation stint Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He expects to be activated from the disabled list Sunday at Houston for the final game of a three-game series. “Excited to get back Sunday,” Eaton said before the White Sox’s 11-0 loss Tuesday night against the A‘s. “It’s no fun being on the dead list.” Eaton ran hard again Tuesday and will run again Wednesday morning before leaving for Durham.

1B Jose Abreu’s sore left ankle will get some much-needed rest later this week. The White Sox have a day off Thursday, and manager Robin Ventura said his first baseman would be out of the lineup either Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the Oakland A’s or Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Astros in Houston. Abreu was the White Sox’s designated hitter for the fifth consecutive game Tuesday night against Oakland. He hasn’t played first base since Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

LF Alejandro De Aza, who is hitting just .190, was out of the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland. De Aza is hitless in his past 10 at-bats. “Yeah, I think he needs a breather,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before Chicago’s 11-0 loss. “He’s just swinging and missing at a lot of stuff. He just looks like he needs a day.”

2B Gordon Beckham went 0-for-4 Tuesday night as his eight-game hitting streak was snapped during an 11-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s. He struck out once. Beckham’s average dipped to .240.

RHP Scott Carroll, making his fourth major league start, allowed six runs on 11 hits in an 11-0 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out two and walked one, falling to 1-3. “Coming in I knew they were a good, aggressive hitting team,” Carroll said. “I thought I made some pitches, but particularly in the fifth, I made some bad pitches deep in the count. It’s frustrating when it’s two outs, two strikes. I know I am better than that.”