May 17, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) and OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, but the game in Durham, N.C., was rained out. Sale has been out since mid-April. Eaton hopes to be activated Sunday after spending the minimum 15 days on the disabled list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
