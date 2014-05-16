LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) and OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, but the game in Durham, N.C., was rained out. Sale has been out since mid-April. Eaton hopes to be activated Sunday after spending the minimum 15 days on the disabled list.

