LHP Chris Sale made a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night against Durham, working four scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 11. Sale has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 18 with a strained flexor muscle in his left arm. Before landing on the DL, he has recorded 29 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA over his previous four starts and 27.2 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana picked up his second win of the season and first since April 8 at Colorado by allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. He has allowed three runs or less in all but one of his nine starts and has made 43 consecutive starts allowing three walks or less, the eighth-longest streak in baseball.

OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) is eligible to come off the DL on Sunday, but given the travel schedule, it appears he is more likely to rejoin the club in Kansas City on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Eaton will complete his rehab assignment with Charlotte Saturday and, should he sit out the entire Astros series, will have missed 15 games total.

1B Adam Dunn snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his go-ahead, three-run home run to right field off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the sixth inning. The home run was his 446th, leaving Dunn just three homers shy of matching Vlad Guerrero and Jeff Bagwell for 36th all time in baseball history.

2B Gordon Beckham followed an 0-for-4 start with a single in his final at-bat to extend his string of hitting safely to 10 of his last 11 games. Beckham, who scored the third and final insurance run of the eighth inning, is batting .321 (17-for-53) over his last 11 games.