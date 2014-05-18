DH Jose Abreu finished 0-for-3 and departed after tweaking a sprained ankle that has limited him to designated hitter duties for eight consecutive games. Abreu took an awkward swing before his removal and will be reevaluated to determine whether a trip to the 15-day disabled list is warranted.

DH Adam Dunn recorded the 293rd multi-walk game of his career, a total that ranks second in the majors since 2001. Dunn, who finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, leads all active players over that span and is second overall to Barry Bonds (303).

RHP Hector Noesi worked six innings for a second consecutive start, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits (including two home runs) and three walks with six strikeouts. This start was his fourth with the White Sox and comes on the heels of a six-inning outing against Arizona in which he allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

SS Alexei Ramirez finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and now has 55 hits this season. The start was his 835th at shortstop, which ties him for fourth in White Sox history with Chico Carrasquel (1950-55).