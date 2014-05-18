FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Jose Abreu finished 0-for-3 and departed after tweaking a sprained ankle that has limited him to designated hitter duties for eight consecutive games. Abreu took an awkward swing before his removal and will be reevaluated to determine whether a trip to the 15-day disabled list is warranted.

DH Adam Dunn recorded the 293rd multi-walk game of his career, a total that ranks second in the majors since 2001. Dunn, who finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, leads all active players over that span and is second overall to Barry Bonds (303).

RHP Hector Noesi worked six innings for a second consecutive start, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits (including two home runs) and three walks with six strikeouts. This start was his fourth with the White Sox and comes on the heels of a six-inning outing against Arizona in which he allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

SS Alexei Ramirez finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and now has 55 hits this season. The start was his 835th at shortstop, which ties him for fourth in White Sox history with Chico Carrasquel (1950-55).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.