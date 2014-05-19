C Adrian Nieto finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, matching his single-game career high for hits while setting a new standard for RBIs. Nieto also recorded a three-hit game on May 2 in Cleveland against the Indians. He recorded all three hits against Astros RHP Brad Peacock, who surrendered only five hits total over his 6.2 innings of work.

CF Adam Eaton was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and finished 1-for-4 batting atop the White Sox order. Eaton was placed on the DL on May 3 with a strained right hamstring. He completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday and rejoined the White Sox, replacing 1B Jose Abreu on the 25-man roster. In two games with Charlotte, Eaton hit .333 with a stolen base and an RBI.

1B Jose Abreu was placed on the 15-day disabled list with posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle. Abreu has battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks and spent the last eight games as the designated hitter. He flew to Chicago Sunday morning for additional evaluation. Abreu is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs.

SS Alexei Ramirez finished 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and scored both White Sox runs on Sunday before being lifted in the seventh inning. He appeared in his 836th game at shortstop and assumed sole possession of fourth place in White Sox history for games played at short, trailing Luke Appling (2,218), Ozzie Guillen (1,724) and Luis Aparicio (1,508).