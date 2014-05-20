LHP Chris Sale, on the disabled list due to a strained flexor muscle, will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Kansas City. He will be evaluated afterward on when he might return to the White Sox rotation. He threw 68 pitches, struck out 11, walked two and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte. There is speculation could start for Chicago this weekend against the Yankees. “Right now he’s feeling pretty good but (has) general soreness, not necessarily in his arm or anything, but the normal stuff he has when throws,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He can feel it in his legs and in his back. That stuff’s normal. We’re more concerned with how his arm’s feeling, but the other stuff goes with it.”

DH Paul Konerko collected his 1,400th RBI with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He has 148 RBIs at Kauffman Stadium, the most by any active visiting player. His 44 home runs at Kansas City rank second among active players.

RHP Matt Lindstrom, who is 6-for-9 in save chances, left in the ninth inning with an undisclosed injury to his left ankle or foot while attempting to field a bunt by Royals SS Alcides Escobar. He limped off the field. “I don’t even know what that was,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re still checking on him, making sure he’s all right. It didn’t look good though.”

RHP Scott Carroll, a Kansas City native who went to nearby Liberty High School and played baseball and quarterback at Missouri State, had a rough first inning Monday in his homecoming, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 40 pitches in the inning, 30 before logging an out. Carroll finagled his way through four innings, giving up just one more run after the first, and wound up with a no-decision. “I was making good pitches in the first inning, that wasn’t the thing that was the concern. I just needed to be more efficient,” Carroll said. “When you’re a sinkerball pitcher like I am, there’s times when you’re making good pitches but they’re finding holes in the infield, and it just happened to be the case.”